On December 18, 2023, Elan Moriah, President of Verint Systems Inc, executed a sale of 4,944 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Verint Systems Inc, listed under the ticker VRNT, operates in the technology sector, focusing on actionable intelligence solutions. The company's services are designed to help organizations make more informed, effective, and timely decisions. Verint Systems Inc provides solutions that capture, distill, and analyze complex and underused information sources, such as voice, video, and unstructured text.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 90,288 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Insider Sell: President Elan Moriah Sells 4,944 Shares of Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Verint Systems Inc were trading at $27.46, resulting in a market cap of $1.716 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 680.78, which is significantly above both the industry median of 26.73 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $27.46 and a GuruFocus Value of $47.32, Verint Systems Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58. This suggests that the stock might be a possible value trap and warrants caution before investing.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

