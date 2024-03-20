DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU), a company that provides e-signature solutions through its cloud-based platform, enabling businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Stephen Shute, the President of Field Operations, sold 15,109 shares of the company on March 19, 2024.Stephen Shutes transaction history over the past year shows a total of 142,636 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling activity at DocuSign Inc, with a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of DocuSign Inc were trading at $57.02, giving the company a market cap of $12.021 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 232.09, which is significantly above both the industry median of 27.93 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Insider Sell: President, Field Operations Stephen Shute Sells 15,109 Shares of DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $86.09, indicates that DocuSign Inc is currently significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by a variety of factors, but the transaction itself does not necessarily indicate the future direction of the company's stock price. Investors often look at insider transactions as one of many indicators when evaluating their investment decisions.

