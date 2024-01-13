Insider Sell: President-Global Brands Kristin Scott Sells 80,000 Shares of Abercrombie & ...

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF), a specialty retailer that operates stores and direct-to-consumer operations, has experienced an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. On January 8, 2024, the insider, President-Global Brands Kristin Scott, sold 80,000 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at an average price of $96.25 per share, resulting in a total value of $7,700,000.

Over the past year, Kristin Scott has sold a total of 275,680 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sell contributes to a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 22 insider sells for the company.

The market capitalization of Abercrombie & Fitch Co stands at $4.870 billion, with the stock trading at $96.25 on the day of the insider's sell. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 24.16, which is above the industry median of 17.29 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Abercrombie & Fitch Co's stock is currently Significantly Overvalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.2, with a GF Value of $43.79, indicating that the stock's market price is considerably higher than its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

