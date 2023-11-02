On October 31, 2023, Thomas Havens, President, Global FMS of Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R), sold 7,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 41,567 shares and purchased none.

Insider Sell: President, Global FMS Thomas Havens Sells 7,000 Shares of Ryder System Inc

Thomas Havens is a key figure at Ryder System Inc, a leading logistics and transportation company. The company provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions. Its operations span across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, serving customers from various industries such as automotive, consumer packaged goods, energy, and retail.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within Ryder System Inc. Over the past year, there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects, as insiders typically have the most up-to-date information about the company's operations and outlook.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Ryder System Inc were trading at $98.14, giving the company a market cap of $4.32 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 9.57, lower than both the industry median of 16.29 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

However, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94 indicates that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value of $104.38. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off, coupled with the broader trend of insider sells at Ryder System Inc, could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects. However, the stock's valuation metrics suggest that it may be fairly valued at its current price. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's future performance and any further insider transactions.

