Insider Sell: President, Markets Dawn Maroney Sells 29,113 Shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

On March 20, 2024, Dawn Maroney, President, Markets at Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC), sold 29,113 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) is a healthcare company that provides a platform for Medicare Advantage plans and other services for seniors. The company focuses on providing coordinated care with a patient-centric approach, leveraging technology and a network of healthcare professionals to improve health outcomes and patient satisfaction.

According to the data provided, the insider, Dawn Maroney, has engaged in significant trading activity over the past year, selling a total of 80,828 shares and not purchasing any shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC).

The insider transaction history for Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) indicates a pattern of insider selling, with 20 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) were trading at $4.95, giving the company a market cap of $916.543 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.31, with a GuruFocus Value of $16.20, suggesting that Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

