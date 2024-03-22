Insider Sell: President of McDonald's USA, Joseph Erlinger, Sells 1,099 Shares of McDonald's ...

Joseph Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA, a branch of McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), has sold 1,099 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $284.38 per share, resulting in a total value of $312,537.62.

McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) is a globally recognized fast-food company, operating and franchising McDonald's restaurants that serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and beverages sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The restaurants offer a substantially uniform menu, although there may be variations to accommodate local consumer preferences and customs.

Over the past year, Joseph Erlinger has engaged in multiple transactions involving McDonald's Corp shares. The insider has sold a total of 32,604 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest sale continues a pattern of insider transactions for the company.

The insider transaction history for McDonald's Corp reveals a trend of insider activity. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 25 insider sells, indicating a possible preference for liquidating shares over acquiring them among insiders.

On the valuation front, McDonald's Corp's shares were trading at $284.38 on the day of Erlinger's transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $204.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.43, slightly above the industry median of 24.08 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $284.38 and a GF Value of $301.71, McDonald's Corp is considered Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, factoring in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the insider selling and buying activities over the past year.

The GF Value image illustrates the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

