Michael Greenberg, President of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX), has sold 178,403 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $60.67 per share, resulting in a total value of $10,827,310.01.

Skechers USA Inc, headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, is a global leader in the footwear industry. It designs, develops, and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. The company's offerings are available in more than 170 countries worldwide through department and specialty stores, company-owned and third-party retail stores, and its e-commerce platform.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 281,403 shares of Skechers USA Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last year. According to the insider transaction history, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 11 insider sells within the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Skechers USA Inc were trading at $60.67, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.337 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.38, which is lower than the industry median of 19.745 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.09, with a current share price of $60.67 and a GuruFocus Value of $55.52, indicating that Skechers USA Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: President Michael Greenberg Sells 178,403 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Skechers USA Inc.

Story continues

Insider Sell: President Michael Greenberg Sells 178,403 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

