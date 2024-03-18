On March 15, 2024, President Peter Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $243.41 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $365,115.

Primerica Inc is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company assists its clients in terms of life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products designed to help them achieve financial security and independence.

Over the past year, Peter Schneider has sold a total of 10,500 shares of Primerica Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Primerica Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Insider Sell: President Peter Schneider Sells Shares of Primerica Inc (PRI)

Shares of Primerica Inc were trading at $243.41 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.578 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 15.50, which is above the industry median of 12.31 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $243.41 and a GF Value of $198.65, Primerica Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sales as they may provide insights into how the insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by President Peter Schneider adds to the series of insider transactions that have been predominantly sales over the past year.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

