Insider Sell: President of Sterigenics Michael Rutz Sells 83,109 Shares of Sotera Health Co (SHC)

Michael Rutz, President of Sterigenics, a subsidiary of Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC), has sold 83,109 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $14.31 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $1,188,999.79.

Sotera Health Co is a leading global provider of mission-critical sterilization and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. Sterigenics offers sterilization solutions, Nordion provides Cobalt-60 for use in the gamma sterilization process, and Nelson Labs conducts microbiological and analytical lab testing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 83,109 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Michael Rutz is one of two insider sells that have occurred over the past year, with no insider buys reported in the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Sotera Health Co were trading at $14.31, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.047 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 79.50, which is above the industry median of 28.8 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 0.71, with a GF Value of $20.29, indicating that Sotera Health Co is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

