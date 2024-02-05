Insider Sell: President, U.S. Market Johannes Oosthuizen Sells 18,959 Shares of Merck & Co ...

Johannes Oosthuizen, President, U.S. Market, has sold 18,959 shares of Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) on February 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $127.18 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,410,963.62.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,040 shares of Merck & Co Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares.

Merck & Co Inc is a global healthcare company that provides prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company's primary focus is on developing and delivering innovative health solutions that address unmet medical needs.

The insider transaction history for Merck & Co Inc shows a pattern of insider selling activity. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy and 18 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Merck & Co Inc were trading at $127.18, giving the company a market capitalization of $319.743 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 901.29, significantly above the industry median of 21.24 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.18, indicating that Merck & Co Inc was considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value of $107.63. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The above insider trend image reflects the recent selling pattern observed among the company's insiders.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

