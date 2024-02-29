Steven Fendley, President of the US Division at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS), sold 7,000 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is a company that specializes in advanced engineering, manufacturing, and national security solutions. It focuses on developing transformative, affordable technology, platforms, and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies, and commercial enterprises.Steven Fendleys transaction history over the past year shows that the insider has sold a total of 109,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.The insider transaction history for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 39 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

Insider Sell: President of US Division Steven Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc were trading at $18.24, giving the company a market cap of $2.737 billion.The stock's valuation, according to the GuruFocus Value, stands at $18.52 per share, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. This suggests that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

