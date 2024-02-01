Insider Sell: President of US Division Steven Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense ...

Steven Fendley, President of the US Division at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, executed a sale of 7,000 shares in the company on January 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $17.34 per share, resulting in a total value of $121,380.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is a company that specializes in the advanced engineering, manufacture, and provisioning of mission-critical products, solutions, and services for national security priorities. Kratos' offerings include unmanned systems, satellite communications, cybersecurity/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, and combat systems.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 102,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Steven Fendley is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 37 insider sells within the company.

On the valuation front, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc's shares were trading at $17.34 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.215 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.94, indicating that it is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $18.40.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent selling by insiders at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc could be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

