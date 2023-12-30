Insider Sell: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals CTO Joseph Shulman Sells 12,941 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Technical Officer Joseph Shulman sold 12,941 shares of the company on December 28, 2023. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, which can be accessed through this link.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 43,237 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 28 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the date of the recent sell, shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $50 each, valuing the company at a market cap of $2.714 billion. The insider's sell represents a notable transaction for the company, which is actively working on advancing its pipeline of treatments for rare genetic diseases.

The insider transaction history for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a clear pattern of insider selling, with no insider purchases reported over the last year. This could be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring insider behavior as an indicator of company performance and sentiment.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc, interested parties can refer to the company's SEC filings and monitor ongoing insider activity for potential insights into the company's future direction and financial health.

