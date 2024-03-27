Insider Sell: Salesforce Inc (CRM) President and CFO Amy Weaver Sold 942 Shares

Amy Weaver, President and Chief Financial Officer of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), sold 942 shares of the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $305.46 per share, resulting in a total value of $287,743.32.

Salesforce Inc is a global leader in customer relationship management (NYSE:CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the provider of enterprise software, focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

Over the past year, Amy Weaver has sold a total of 295,517 shares of Salesforce Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Salesforce Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 340 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Salesforce Inc shares were trading at $305.46, giving the company a market capitalization of $296.66 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 72.82, which is above the industry median of 27.6 and below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.24, with a GF Value of $245.94, indicating that Salesforce Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation analysis.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Amy Weaver may provide investors with insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, investors should also consider broader market trends, the company's fundamentals, and other factors before making investment decisions.

