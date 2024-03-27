Insider Sell: Salesforce Inc (CRM) President and COO Brian Millham Sells 1,679 Shares

Brian Millham, President and Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), sold 1,679 shares of the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $305.46 per share, resulting in a total value of $513,166.34.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) is a global leader in customer relationship management (NYSE:CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the provider of its namesake solution, Salesforce, which includes a suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 553,424 shares of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Brian Millham follows a pattern of insider selling at the company; there have been 340 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) were trading at $305.46, giving the company a market capitalization of $296.655 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 72.82, which is above the industry median of 27.6 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24, with a current price of $305.46 and a GF Value of $245.94. This indicates that the stock is considered to be Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM).

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of Salesforce Inc's (NYSE:CRM) current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate according to GuruFocus.

