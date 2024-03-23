Insider Sell: Salesforce Inc (CRM) President and COO Brian Millham Sells 14,516 Shares

Brian Millham, President and Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), sold 14,516 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $309.32 per share, resulting in a total value of $4,488,905.12.

Salesforce Inc is a global leader in customer relationship management (NYSE:CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the leading provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

Over the past year, Brian Millham has sold a total of 555,416 shares of Salesforce Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Salesforce Inc indicates a pattern of insider selling. In the past year, there have been no insider purchases but a total of 341 insider sells.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Salesforce Inc were trading at $309.32, giving the company a market capitalization of $298.537 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Salesforce Inc stands at 73.28, which is above the industry median of 28.1. However, it is below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $309.32 and a GuruFocus Value of $245.68, Salesforce Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

