AptarGroup Inc (NYSE:ATR), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Segment President Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company on March 11, 2024.Gael Touyas transaction involved the disposal of 3,500 shares at a market price of $142.84 per share. This transaction has altered the insider's holdings in AptarGroup Inc to a different quantity since the sell. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,500 shares of AptarGroup Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's stock.The insider transaction history for AptarGroup Inc shows a pattern of sales over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 13 insider sells recorded during the same timeframe.

Insider Sell: Segment President Gael Touya Sells 3,500 Shares of AptarGroup Inc (ATR)

In terms of valuation, AptarGroup Inc's shares were trading at $142.84 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, bringing the company's market cap to $9.347 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 33.32, which is above both the industry median of 27.945 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for AptarGroup Inc.With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $128.94, AptarGroup Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.SEC Filing

