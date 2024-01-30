Insider Sell: ShockWave Medical Inc President, CCO Isaac Zacharias Disposes of Shares

ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of intravascular lithotripsy to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. President, CCO Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company on January 26, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $224.69, resulting in a total value of $898,760.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 48,000 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, ShockWave Medical Inc's shares were trading at $224.69, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.412 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 35.49, above the industry median of 28.205 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to its intrinsic value presents a mixed picture. With a share price of $224.69 and a GuruFocus Value of $531.93, ShockWave Medical Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.42, indicating that the stock could be a possible value trap and warrants caution from investors.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics suggest that potential investors should carefully consider the company's stock price in relation to its intrinsic value.

Investors are advised to review the full SEC filing and consider the broader context of the insider's trading history, the company's performance, and market conditions when evaluating ShockWave Medical Inc's stock.

