Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA), a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users, reported an insider selling event. The company's Senior Vice President - Finance & Chief Financial Officer, Aldo Pagliari, sold 7,522 shares of the company on February 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.Aldo Pagliari has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 26,472 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period.The insider transaction history for Snap-on Inc (NYSE:SNA) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 23 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe.On the day of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Snap-on Inc were trading at $271.94, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.531 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.70, which is below both the industry median of 22 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.Considering the stock's price of $271.94 and the GuruFocus Value of $259.42, Snap-on Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Snap-on Inc (SNA) CFO Aldo Pagliari Sells 7,522 Shares

