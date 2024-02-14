Stephen Kuczynski, CEO of Southern Nuclear, a subsidiary of Southern Company, sold 5,000 shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Southern Co is an American gas and electric utility holding company based in the southern United States. It is the parent company of Alabama Power, Georgia Power, Mississippi Power, and Southern Power, among others. The company operates through various segments, including Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Southern Power. It generates and distributes electricity and natural gas to customers in multiple states, and it is also involved in the construction, acquisition, and management of power generation assets.

The insider transaction history for Southern Co indicates a trend of insider selling, with 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Insider Sell: Southern Nuclear CEO Stephen Kuczynski Sells 5,000 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Southern Co were trading at $66.94, giving the company a market cap of $73.627 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 24.46, above both the industry median of 14.345 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.94, with a GF Value of $71.58, indicating that Southern Co was Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

