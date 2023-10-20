Insider Sell: Sr. Vice President Domingo Hurtado Sells 2,950 Shares of AutoZone Inc (AZO)

On October 18, 2023, Sr. Vice President Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO), a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider trading activities can often provide valuable insights into a company's prospects.



Domingo Hurtado is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the automotive industry. As the Senior Vice President of AutoZone, Hurtado plays a crucial role in the company's strategic planning and operational execution. His decision to sell a significant portion of his holdings in the company is therefore noteworthy.



AutoZone Inc, with a market cap of $44.547 billion, operates more than 5,000 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico, and more than 400 stores in Brazil. The company's stores carry an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, and accessories.



Over the past year, Domingo Hurtado has sold a total of 3,160 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale represents a significant portion of his transactions over the year, which may suggest a change in his outlook on the company's future performance.



The insider transaction history for AutoZone Inc shows a trend towards selling. Over the past year, there have been 21 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued.



On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of AutoZone Inc were trading for $2,640.84 apiece. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 18.80, which is higher than both the industry median of 16.45 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overpriced relative to its earnings.



The GuruFocus Value of AutoZone Inc is $2,551.39, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



Story continues

In conclusion, the insider's decision to sell a significant portion of his holdings in AutoZone Inc, coupled with the company's high price-earnings ratio and the trend towards insider selling, may suggest that the stock is currently overvalued. However, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio indicates that it is fairly valued. Investors should therefore carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.



This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

