Insider Sell: Sr. VP & CFO John Wall Sells 2,700 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), a company specializing in electronic design automation (EDA) software and engineering services, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, Sr. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer John Wall, sold 2,700 shares of the company on February 28, 2024.John Wall has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 139,714 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed within the company, where insider sells have been more prevalent than insider buys.

The insider transaction history for Cadence Design Systems Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 64 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.On the valuation front, shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc were trading at $299 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $85.815 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 82.52, which is above both the industry median of 28.125 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.3, with a GF Value of $230.82, indicating that Cadence Design Systems Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.For investors monitoring insider activity, the recent sell by Sr. VP & CFO John Wall may be of interest, especially in the context of the company's valuation and the overall trend of insider transactions at Cadence Design Systems Inc.

