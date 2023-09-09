Insider Sell: Sr VP and CFO David Gray Sells 206 Shares of Aviat Networks Inc

On September 7, 2023, David Gray, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW), sold 206 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Aviat Networks Inc, which we will explore in this article.



David Gray is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the technology sector. As the CFO of Aviat Networks Inc, he is responsible for the company's financial strategy and operations. His insider trades provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.



Aviat Networks Inc is a leading provider of wireless transport solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services to mobile and fixed operators, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast network operators around the world.



Over the past year, David Gray has sold a total of 206 shares and purchased 500 shares. This indicates a net positive insider trading activity, which could signal confidence in the company's future performance.



The insider transaction history for Aviat Networks Inc shows a total of 2 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests a mixed sentiment among the company's insiders.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Aviat Networks Inc were trading for $34.44 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $381.255 million. The price-earnings ratio is 34.81, which is higher than the industry median of 22.12 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.



However, with a price of $34.44 and a GuruFocus Value of $35.94, Aviat Networks Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Aviat Networks Inc shares, along with the company's valuation metrics, suggest a complex picture. While the stock appears to be fairly valued based on its GF Value, the higher-than-average price-earnings ratio and the trend of insider selling could be cause for caution among investors.



