Steven Voskuil, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Hershey Co, sold 1,500 shares of the company on January 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $188.97 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $283,455.

The Hershey Company, headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, is a global confectionery leader known for bringing goodness to the world through its chocolate, sweets, mints, and other great-tasting snacks. Hershey's has a portfolio of more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.4 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, and Brookside.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,000 shares of The Hershey Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 39 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of The Hershey Co were trading at $188.97, giving the company a market capitalization of $38.713 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 20.42, which is above the industry median of 18.77 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.75, with a GF Value of $251.30, suggesting that The Hershey Co was modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: SVP, CFO Steven Voskuil Sold 1,500 Shares of The Hershey Co (HSY)

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behavior as a signal for their investment decisions. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's performance, valuation, and market conditions when interpreting insider transactions.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sales to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. While a single insider sale may not be indicative of the company's future performance, a pattern of insider selling could warrant further investigation.

