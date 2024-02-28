Insider Sell: SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Kristen Ambrose Sells Shares of Vertex ...

On February 26, 2024, Kristen Ambrose, the Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX), sold 883 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC filing, which provides details of the insider's trade.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company is known for its focus on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other diseases.

According to the data provided, over the past year, Kristen Ambrose has sold a total of 2,546 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues the trend observed in the insider transaction history for the company.

The insider transaction history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 67 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $425.7, giving the company a market capitalization of $110.318 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 30.75, which is above both the industry median of 28.98 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $425.7 against the GuruFocus Value of $349.77, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate as per GuruFocus.

For more detailed information on insider trades at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, interested parties can refer to the SEC filing linked in the report.

