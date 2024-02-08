Insider Sell: SVP, Chief Commercial Officer Christopher Ball Sells 247,622 Shares of Kosmos ...

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS), an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, SVP, Chief Commercial Officer Christopher Ball, sold 247,622 shares of the company on February 6, 2024.

The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 480,189 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Kosmos Energy Ltd shows a pattern of sales over the past year, with 12 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd were trading at $5.57 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.609 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 37.80, which is above both the industry median of 9.49 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Comparing the stock's price of $5.57 to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $4.96, Kosmos Energy Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Kosmos Energy Ltd may consider the insider's recent sell transaction, alongside the company's valuation metrics and market performance, when making their investment decisions.

