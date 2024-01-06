Insider Sell: SVP, Chief Investment Officer Matthew Demchyk Sells 25,391 Shares of Gaming and ...

On January 4, 2024, Matthew Demchyk, the SVP, Chief Investment Officer of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI), sold 25,391 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc is a self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company's portfolio consists of gaming facilities, related lodging, and entertainment facilities, which are spread across multiple locations in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,352 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc indicates a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year, with 5 insider sells and 3 insider buys recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc were trading at $48.87, resulting in a market cap of $12,862.148 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 17.58, which is lower than the industry median of 17.825 and also below the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the stock price at $48.87 and a GuruFocus Value of $48.70, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Historical multiples include price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

The GuruFocus adjustment factor takes into account the company's past returns and growth.

Future business performance estimates are sourced from Morningstar analysts.

