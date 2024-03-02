Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB), a company specializing in audio noise reduction and audio encoding/compression, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Todd Pendleton, sold 24,395 shares of the company on February 28, 2024.Todd Pendletons transaction involved selling the shares at an average price of $81.69, resulting in a total transaction amount of $1,991,682.55. Following this transaction, Todd Pendleton's total sales over the past year amount to 31,284 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.The insider transaction history for Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) indicates a pattern of insider selling, with 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Insider Sell: SVP, Chief Marketing Officer Todd Pendleton Sells 24,395 Shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)

In terms of valuation, Dolby Laboratories Inc's shares were trading at $81.69 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.870 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 42.67, which is above both the industry median of 17.74 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $85.43, Dolby Laboratories Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

Insider Sell: SVP, Chief Marketing Officer Todd Pendleton Sells 24,395 Shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.SEC Filing

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

