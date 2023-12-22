Sarah King, SVP, Chief People Officer of Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI), has sold 4,286 shares of the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $165.25 per share, resulting in a total value of $708,214.50.

Darden Restaurants Inc operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 1,850 restaurants which include under various brand names such as Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's.

Over the past year, Sarah King has sold a total of 4,286 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc and has not made any purchase of the stock.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Darden Restaurants Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 24 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

Insider Sell: SVP, Chief People Officer Sarah King Sells 4,286 Shares of Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Darden Restaurants Inc were trading at $165.25, giving the company a market capitalization of $19.41 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Darden Restaurants Inc stands at 19.51, which is lower than the industry median of 22.975 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $165.25 and a GuruFocus Value of $176.13, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.94, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

