Insider Sell: SVP, Chief Technology Officer Silji Abraham Sells 7,012 Shares of West ...

Silji Abraham, SVP, Chief Technology Officer of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST), has sold 7,012 shares of the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $365, resulting in a total value of $2,559,380.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc is a global leader in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The company's portfolio includes vial containment solutions, prefillable syringe systems, self-injection platforms, and other products designed to ensure the safe, reliable administration of pharmaceuticals.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,692 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc shows a pattern of 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc were trading at $365, giving the company a market cap of $26.461 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 45.81, which is above both the industry median of 27.955 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.96, with a GF Value of $379.89, indicating that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

