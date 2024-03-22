Insider Sell: SVP, COO George Hendren Sells 10,554 Shares of GMS Inc (GMS)

George Hendren, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS), has sold 10,554 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $96.49 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,018,580.46.GMS Inc is a leading North American distributor of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary construction products. The company operates a vast network of distribution centers across the United States and Canada.Over the past year, George Hendren has sold a total of 23,780 shares of GMS Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for GMS Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of GMS Inc were trading at $96.49, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.848 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.53, which is below both the industry median of 15.31 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.According to the GuruFocus Value, GMS Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.33, with a GF Value of $72.58 per share. This indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future performance. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors when making investment decisions, including market conditions, company performance, and individual financial goals.

