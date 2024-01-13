Michael Urban, the President of Americas at TD Synnex Corp, executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company on January 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The insider sold the shares at an average price of $103.67, resulting in a transaction amount of $518,350.

TD Synnex Corp, listed under the ticker SNX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company's services include comprehensive logistics solutions, integration services, and technology solutions that enable partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,250 shares of TD Synnex Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 30 insider sells.

Insider Sell: TD Synnex Corp's Michael Urban Sells 5,000 Shares

On the valuation front, TD Synnex Corp's shares were trading at $103.67 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.197 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 15.46, which is below the industry median of 22.91 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that TD Synnex Corp is modestly undervalued. With a share price of $103.67 and a GF Value of $122.89, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.84.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

