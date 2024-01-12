Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH), a company known for operating a chain of casual dining restaurants offering an assortment of steaks, ribs, chicken, and seafood, witnessed an insider sell transaction on January 9, 2024. Christopher Colson, the Chief Legal & Admin Officer, sold 2,011 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,011 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insider Sell: Texas Roadhouse Inc's Chief Legal & Admin Officer Christopher Colson Sells Company Shares

The insider transaction history for Texas Roadhouse Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year.On the valuation front, Texas Roadhouse Inc's shares were trading at $119.19 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, resulting in a market cap of $7.933 billion.The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 27.36, which is above the industry median of 23.01 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

Considering the stock's price of $119.19 and the GuruFocus Value of $124.44, Texas Roadhouse Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

