Insider Sell: Thomas Frank Sells 26,196 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc

On October 3, 2023, Thomas Frank, the Chief Information Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR), sold 26,196 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 597,178 shares and made no purchases.



Interactive Brokers Group Inc is a leading automated global electronic broker that specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, and foreign exchange instruments. The company caters to professional traders, institutions, and financial advisors. It operates on an advanced technology platform that allows it to provide a broad range of services at a low cost.



The insider's selling activity can often provide valuable insights into a company's performance and prospects. In the case of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, the insider's selling activity over the past year has been significant, with 56 insider sells and no insider buys.



The above image shows the trend of insider transactions for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The consistent selling by the insider could be interpreted in different ways. It could indicate that the insider believes the company's stock is overvalued, or it could simply be a part of the insider's personal financial planning.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc were trading at $86.58, giving the company a market cap of $9.4 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 17.94, which is lower than the industry median of 18.43 and also lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.



According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, the stock is modestly undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.84, with a GF Value of $102.95.



The above image shows the GF Value of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. Despite the insider's selling activity, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued, suggesting that it might still be a good investment opportunity.



In conclusion, while the insider's selling activity might raise some concerns, the valuation metrics suggest that Interactive Brokers Group Inc's stock is still a potentially good investment. However, investors should always conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.



