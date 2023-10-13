Insider Sell: Trimble Inc's President & CEO Robert Painter Sells 2,500 Shares

On October 10, 2023, Robert Painter, President & CEO of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB), sold 2,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.



Robert Painter is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the technology industry. As the President and CEO of Trimble Inc, he has been instrumental in steering the company towards its current position in the market. His leadership has been marked by strategic decisions that have significantly contributed to the company's growth and profitability.



Trimble Inc is a leading provider of advanced location-based solutions that maximize productivity and enhance profitability. The company integrates its positioning expertise in GPS, laser, optical and inertial technologies with application software, wireless communications, and services to provide complete commercial solutions. Its integrated solutions allow customers to collect, manage and analyze complex information faster and easier, making them more productive, efficient and profitable.



Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,000 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent transaction of selling 2,500 shares is part of this trend.



The insider transaction history for Trimble Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 9 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend of insider selling could be an indication of the insider's confidence in the company's current stock price or future prospects.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Trimble Inc were trading for $51.91 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $12.49 billion.



The price-earnings ratio is 36.43, which is higher than the industry median of 21.58 and lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers but is undervalued based on its own historical standards.



With a price of $51.91 and a GuruFocus Value of $70.38, Trimble Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors: historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the insider's recent sell transaction, along with the overall trend of insider selling over the past year, could be a signal for investors to keep a close eye on Trimble Inc's stock performance and valuation metrics. Despite the insider selling, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, suggesting potential upside for investors.



