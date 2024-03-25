Insider Sell: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) Chairperson & CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells ...

United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) Chairperson & CEO Martine Rothblatt has sold 30,000 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $236.7 per share, resulting in a total value of $7,101,000.

United Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. The company's portfolio includes treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension and other medical conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 417,300 shares of United Therapeutics Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 53 insider sells for the company.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corp were trading at $236.7 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $11.494 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.31, which is lower than the industry median of 28.99 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $236.7 and a GF Value of $270.98, United Therapeutics Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

