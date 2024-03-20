Andrew Guggenhime, President and Chief Financial Officer of Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX), has sold 8,000 shares of the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $69.02 per share, resulting in a total value of $552,160.

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX) is a biotechnology company focused on developing vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary technology platforms to design and produce vaccine candidates that aim to improve upon current preventive options for a range of diseases.

The insider's recent transaction follows a pattern of sales over the past year, during which Andrew Guggenhime has sold a total of 62,000 shares of Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 31 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX) were trading at $69.02, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.494 billion.

Insider Sell: Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime Sells 8,000 Shares

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' perspectives on the stock's value. The consistent selling by insiders at Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX) could be a point of interest for shareholders and potential investors.

For more detailed information on Andrew Guggenhime's insider transactions, the SEC filing can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

