Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC), a company engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of sorbent products, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Vice President of Operations Aaron Christiansen sold 6,000 shares of the company on March 20, 2024.Aaron Christiansen has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 7,070 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock.The insider transaction history for Oil-Dri Corp of America shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, while there have been 2 insider sells, indicating a possible preference for selling among insiders during this period.On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Oil-Dri Corp of America were trading at $69.58, giving the company a market cap of $542.303 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 12.62, which is below both the industry median of 22.09 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $43.86, suggests that Oil-Dri Corp of America is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.59.The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Vice President of Operations Aaron Christiansen Sells 6,000 Shares of Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC)

Insider Sell: Vice President of Operations Aaron Christiansen Sells 6,000 Shares of Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

