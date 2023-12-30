On December 29, 2023, Bassil Dahiyat, President & CEO of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), executed a sale of 45,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Xencor Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's technology platforms enable the creation of antibody structures with improved pharmacologic properties and therapeutic potential.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 89,781 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe.

Insider Sell: Xencor Inc President & CEO Bassil Dahiyat Sells 45,000 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Xencor Inc were trading at $20.93, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.292 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.75, with a GF Value of $27.92, indicating that Xencor Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus' valuation.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider sales at Xencor Inc may be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

