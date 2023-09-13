On September 11, 2023, Ryan Pape, President and CEO of XPEL Inc (NASDAQ:XPEL), sold 1,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year.



Ryan Pape has been with XPEL Inc for several years, leading the company through various stages of growth. Under his leadership, XPEL Inc has become a global provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings.



Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a trend that has seen 54 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys.



Insider Sell: XPEL Inc's President and CEO Ryan Pape Sells 1,000 Shares

The stock was trading at $75.78 per share on the day of the recent sale, giving XPEL Inc a market cap of $2.093 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 43.06, higher than the industry median of 16.8 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, XPEL Inc is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.85, with a GF Value of $88.68.



Insider Sell: XPEL Inc's President and CEO Ryan Pape Sells 1,000 Shares

The insider's selling activity could be interpreted in various ways. It could be a personal financial decision or a lack of confidence in the company's future performance. However, it's important to note that insider selling is not always an indicator of a company's future performance. Investors should consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends before making investment decisions.



Despite the insider's selling activity, XPEL Inc's modest undervaluation and its position in the protective films and coatings industry could present potential opportunities for investors. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research and consider consulting with a financial advisor.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

