Insider Sell: Zebra Technologies Corp's CMO Armstrong Robert John Jr Sells Company Shares

Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA), a company specializing in the provision of automatic identification and data capture solutions, including printers for barcodes, RFID, mobile computing, and data collection, witnessed a recent insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. The insider, Chief Marketing Officer Armstrong Robert John Jr, sold 556 shares of the company on February 20, 2024.

The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing, which indicated that the shares were sold at a market price, giving the stock a market cap of $14.36 billion. Over the past year, Armstrong Robert John Jr has sold a total of 556 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Zebra Technologies Corp shows a trend of more insider buys than sells over the past year, with 6 insider buys and 4 insider sells recorded.

On the valuation front, Zebra Technologies Corp's shares were trading at $270 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 48.95, which is above both the industry median of 22.75 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the GF Value, with a stock price of $270 and a GuruFocus Value of $256.77, Zebra Technologies Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Zebra Technologies Corp may find this insider sell transaction noteworthy as they monitor the stock's performance and insider activities.

