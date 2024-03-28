Insider Sells Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI), Robert Helm, has sold 2,317 shares of the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $78.14 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $181,058.38.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a highly differentiated and fast-growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. Known for its assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap, it offers a broad range of products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,538 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 13 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) had a market cap of $4.854 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 31.03, above the industry median of 16.49 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock was trading at $78.14 with a GuruFocus Value of $78.78, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. This suggests that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

