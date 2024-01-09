Insider Spends AU$2.0m Buying More Shares In Advance ZincTek

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Non-Executive Chairman, Lev Mizikovsky, recently bought a whopping AU$2.0m worth of stock, at a price of AU$1.05. While that only increased their holding size by 5.7%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Advance ZincTek

In fact, the recent purchase by Lev Mizikovsky was the biggest purchase of Advance ZincTek shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$1.04. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Lev Mizikovsky.

Lev Mizikovsky purchased 3.55m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$1.28. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:ANO Insider Trading Volume January 9th 2024

Insider Ownership Of Advance ZincTek

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Advance ZincTek insiders own 65% of the company, currently worth about AU$42m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Advance ZincTek Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Advance ZincTek insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Advance ZincTek (2 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

