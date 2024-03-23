Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells Shares of Salesforce Inc (CRM)

Srinivas Tallapragada, President and Chief Engineering Officer of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), has sold 2,890 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) is a global leader in customer relationship management (NYSE:CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the leading provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $309.32 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $893,944.80. Following this transaction, Srinivas Tallapragada's remaining stake in Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) has not been disclosed in the filing.

Over the past year, Srinivas Tallapragada has sold a total of 413,042 shares of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) shows a pattern of insider sales, with 341 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) were trading at $309.32, giving the company a market capitalization of $298.54 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 73.28, which is above the industry median of 28.1 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value indicator, Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value of $245.68 is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM).

The GF Value image above provides an intrinsic value estimate for Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), indicating its current valuation status in the market.

