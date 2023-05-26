Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$2.3m On Newpark Resources \

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Newpark Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Bradley Radoff for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$3.55 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$3.89 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Newpark Resources insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Notably Bradley Radoff was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.3m for 2.44m shares. On the other hand they divested 175.50k shares, for US$752k. Overall, Newpark Resources insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about US$0.94. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Newpark Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Newpark Resources. Independent Director John Minge shelled out US$40k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Newpark Resources insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$51m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Newpark Resources Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Newpark Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Newpark Resources you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

