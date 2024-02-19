Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$1.82m On M&T Bank

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

M&T Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior EVP & Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$121 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$138. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 15.39k shares for US$1.8m. But they sold 8.14k shares for US$1.1m. Overall, M&T Bank insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At M&T Bank Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of M&T Bank shares. In total, insiders dumped US$545k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does M&T Bank Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. M&T Bank insiders own about US$116m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The M&T Bank Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold M&T Bank shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in M&T Bank, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

