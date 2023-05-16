Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$525k On Crawford \

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Crawford Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Jesse Crawford for US$199k worth of shares, at about US$6.63 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$8.59. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Crawford insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Crawford

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Crawford insiders own about US$259m worth of shares (which is 57% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Crawford Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Crawford shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Crawford insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Crawford and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

