Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$2.29m On RB Global

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RB Global

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Ann Fandozzi bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$54.06 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$60.14. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.3m for 41.28k shares. But they sold 13.86k shares for US$902k. Overall, RB Global insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

RB Global Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at RB Global recently. In that time, insiders dumped US$902k worth of shares. Meanwhile insiders bought US$349k worth. Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Does RB Global Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.3% of RB Global shares, worth about US$40m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The RB Global Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for RB Global is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for RB Global (2 are potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

