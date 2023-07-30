Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$1.2m On Heritage Insurance Holdings

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:HRTG) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Heritage Insurance Holdings

Heritage Insurance Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Raymond Hyer for US$397k worth of shares, at about US$1.96 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$4.76. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Heritage Insurance Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$1.54. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Heritage Insurance Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Heritage Insurance Holdings insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 29% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Heritage Insurance Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Heritage Insurance Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course Heritage Insurance Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here