Insiders Re-Evaluate Their US$3.4m Stock Purchase As Fortress Biotech Falls To US$77m

Insiders who acquired US$3.4m worth of Fortress Biotech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FBIO) stock at an average price of US$0.83 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 12% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$2.4m, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fortress Biotech

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Lindsay Rosenwald bought US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$0.83 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.57 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Fortress Biotech insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Fortress Biotech insiders own 26% of the company, worth about US$20m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fortress Biotech Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Fortress Biotech and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Fortress Biotech and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

